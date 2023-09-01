Nacco Industries Inc. - (NC) Declares $0.22 Dividend

Nacco Industries Inc. - said on August 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.87 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 5, 2023 will receive the payment on September 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $32.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.70%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.34%, the lowest has been 1.18%, and the highest has been 4.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.69 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.51 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 182 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nacco Industries Inc. -. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NC is 0.02%, a decrease of 42.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.96% to 2,802K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 393K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 395K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NC by 2.95% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 196K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares, representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NC by 1.91% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 150K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 150K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NC by 3.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 121K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 97K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares, representing a decrease of 5.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NC by 14.79% over the last quarter.

Nacco Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NACCO Industries, Inc.®, through a portfolio of mining and natural resources businesses, operates under three business segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and an activated carbon producer pursuant to a service-based business model. The North American Mining segment provides value-added contract mining and other services for producers of aggregates, lithium and other minerals. The Minerals Management segment acquires and promotes the development of oil, gas and coal mineral interests, generating income primarily from royalty-based lease payments from third parties. In addition, the Company's Mitigation Resources of North America® business provides stream and wetland mitigation solutions.

