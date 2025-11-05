NACCO INDUSTRIES Announces Retreat In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - NACCO INDUSTRIES (NC) revealed a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $13.25 million, or $1.78 per share. This compares with $15.64 million, or $2.14 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.2% to $76.61 million from $61.66 million last year.

NACCO INDUSTRIES earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $13.25 Mln. vs. $15.64 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.78 vs. $2.14 last year. -Revenue: $76.61 Mln vs. $61.66 Mln last year.

