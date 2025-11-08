Nabtesco (NCTKF) Price Target Increased by 45.33% to 23.09

The average one-year price target for Nabtesco (OTCPK:NCTKF) has been revised to $23.09 / share. This is an increase of 45.33% from the prior estimate of $15.89 dated December 23, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.10 to a high of $29.96 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.52% from the latest reported closing price of $18.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nabtesco. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCTKF is 0.29%, an increase of 28.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.36% to 11,818K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,572K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,578K shares , representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCTKF by 13.48% over the last quarter.

XT - iShares Exponential Technologies ETF holds 1,044K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,064K shares , representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCTKF by 7.44% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 975K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 988K shares , representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCTKF by 0.26% over the last quarter.

ROBO - ROBO Global(R) Robotics and Automation Index ETF holds 736K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 748K shares , representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCTKF by 2.11% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 713K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 729K shares , representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCTKF by 3.21% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.