Nabtesco Announces Leadership Changes for Growth

November 29, 2024 — 02:24 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Nabtesco (JP:6268) has released an update.

Nabtesco Corporation is set to make changes in its leadership, aiming to enhance its management structure for sustainable growth and increased corporate value. Seiji Takahashi is nominated as the new Representative Director, with the official decision pending the upcoming shareholders’ meeting in March 2025.

Stocks
Stocks mentioned

NCTKF

