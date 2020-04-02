Markets

Nabriva (NBRV) Looks Good: Stock Adds 5.7% in Session

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Nabriva Therapeutics plc NBRV was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $0.50–$1.54 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.

The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revision of no increase and one decrease over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter hasn’t been in a trend either. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Nabriva currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Nabriva Therapeutics AG Price

Nabriva Therapeutics AG Price

Nabriva Therapeutics AG price | Nabriva Therapeutics AG Quote


Another stock worth considering in the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>


Click to get this free report

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Nabriva Therapeutics AG (NBRV): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular