Nabriva Inks Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Er-Kim

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) announced Monday that it has entered into an exclusive Distribution Agreement with Er-Kim, a leading partner for biotech companies in international markets, for the oral and intravenous formulations of XENLETA (lefamulin).

Under the terms of the agreement, Er-Kim gains exclusive rights to distribute XENLETA in the following countries: Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Greece, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

Er-Kim also may distribute XENLETA to an additional five countries through a Named Patient Usage (NPU) program. Nabriva will be the exclusive supplier of XENLETA to Er-Kim.

