Markets
NBRV

Nabriva Adds 9% On Positive Results From Study Of Xenleta In Cystic Fibrosis

November 28, 2022 — 10:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) are rising more than 10% Monday morning after the company announced positive topline results from the early-stage study of Xenleta (lefamulin) in cystic fibrosis (CF).

Results from the Phase 1 study showed that the pharmacokinetics (PK) of XENLETA in CF patients is consistent with previous studies in healthy subjects.

Xenleta is already approved in 2019 to treat community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

NBRV, currently at $2.4, has traded in the range of $2.04-$21.85 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NBRV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.