Nabriva Adds 9% On Positive Results From Study Of Xenleta In Cystic Fibrosis

(RTTNews) - Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) are rising more than 10% Monday morning after the company announced positive topline results from the early-stage study of Xenleta (lefamulin) in cystic fibrosis (CF).

Results from the Phase 1 study showed that the pharmacokinetics (PK) of XENLETA in CF patients is consistent with previous studies in healthy subjects.

Xenleta is already approved in 2019 to treat community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

NBRV, currently at $2.4, has traded in the range of $2.04-$21.85 in the last 1 year.

