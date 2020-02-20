Markets
NBR

Nabors Q4 Adj. EBITDA Rises - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) reported a fourth-quarter loss per share from continuing operations of $0.77 compared to a loss of $0.55 per share, previous year. After-tax charges totaled $0.53 per share, primarily related to impairments of fixed assets, goodwill and intangibles, as well as other asset write-downs. The third quarter's results included after-tax charges of $0.06 per share, related to a foreign tax settlement and currency losses. On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.27, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA was $202.5 million compared to $201.6 million.

Fourth-quarter total revenues and other income declined to $715.77 million from $776.62 million, a year ago. Operating revenues were $714.26 million compared to $782.08 million. Analysts expected revenue of $746.11 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NBR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular