Nabors Q4 Adj. EBITDA Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) reported a fourth-quarter loss per share from continuing operations of $0.77 compared to a loss of $0.55 per share, previous year. After-tax charges totaled $0.53 per share, primarily related to impairments of fixed assets, goodwill and intangibles, as well as other asset write-downs. The third quarter's results included after-tax charges of $0.06 per share, related to a foreign tax settlement and currency losses. On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.27, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA was $202.5 million compared to $201.6 million.

Fourth-quarter total revenues and other income declined to $715.77 million from $776.62 million, a year ago. Operating revenues were $714.26 million compared to $782.08 million. Analysts expected revenue of $746.11 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.