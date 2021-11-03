Nabors (NBR) Stock Down 16.8% Since Q3 Earnings Release
Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. NBR have dropped 16.8% since the company’s third-quarter 2021 earnings announcement on Oct 26.
This downward stock movement could possibly be triggered by a wider-than-expected loss reported for the third quarter, the year-over-year increase in total costs and expenses and a lack of contribution from the company’s recently sold Canadian Drilling unit.
Delving Deeper
Nabors reported third-quarter 2021 loss from continuing operations (excluding special items) of $14.16 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $12.9. This underperformance was primarily due to higher year-over-year total costs and expenses.
However, the loss was narrower than the year-ago loss of $22.81, attributable to better-than-expected sales from the International Drilling unit, Drilling Solutions unit and the Rig Technologies unit.
Quarterly revenues of $524.37 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $504 million. Moreover, the top line improved from the year-ago level of $437.61 million.
Year over year, Nabors’ adjusted EBITDA rose from $114.2 million to $125.2 million.
Segmental Performances
U.S. Drilling generated quarterly operating revenues of $173.4 million, up 33.2% from the year-ago level of $130.2 million and marginally surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate owing to increase in average Lower 48 rig count. The segment recorded an operating loss of $19.7 million, narrower than the year-ago loss of $39.2 million.
Canadian Drilling’s revenues of $6.03 million in the quarter under review decreased from the year-ago figure of $10.8 million. The segment’s operating income came in at $1.37 million against the year-ago quarter’s loss of $3.5 million.
International Drilling’s operational revenues of $270 million increased from the year-ago quarter’s sales of $248.4 million and outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $266 million, attributable to the reactivation of drilling rigs that had been idled in Saudi Arabia for quite some time. The segmental operating loss came in at $7.3 million in the reported quarter, narrower than the prior-year quarter’s loss of $16.9 million.
Revenues from the Drilling Solutions rose 56.7% to $45.9 million in the third quarter from $29.3 million a year ago. The same outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $43 million, attributable to increased activity across all service lines. Performance drilling software and casing running services were the primary contributors to this improvement. Moreover, the unit’s operating income of $8.6 million came against the year-ago loss of $3.6 million.
Revenues from the Rig Technologies segment climbed 47.7% to $42.1 million from the prior-year level of $28.5 million. The metric also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $39.9 million on increased overseas deliveries of capital equipment. Moreover, the segment’s operating income came in at $1.9 million against the prior-year loss of $1.8 million.
Nabors Industries Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Nabors Industries Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Nabors Industries Ltd. Quote
Financials
Total costs and expenses increased to $637.3 million from $588 million in the year-ago quarter, reflecting higher general & administrative costs as well as higher direct expenses.
As of Sep 30, 2021, the company had $771.9 million in cash and short-term investments, and a long-term debt of $3.1 billion with total debt-to-total capital of 78.7%.
Nabors generated free cash flow of $133.1 million in the third quarter.
Guidance
Nabors’ fourth-quarter 2021 average Lower 48 rig count is anticipated to be in line with the third-quarter level, which is at 68 rigs.
This Hamilton-based entity’s International Drilling segment’s fourth-quarter 2021 drilling margin is estimated to decline slightly. The company expects December-quarter adjusted EBITDA for Drilling Solutions to increase by roughly 10% from the September-quarter results.
Capital expenditures for 2021 are projected to reach $270 million with around $90 million funded by SANAD to support the rig newbuild program. This amounts to $91 million of anticipated fourth-quarter capital expenditures with $32 million projected for SANAD newbuilds.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Nabors currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the energy space are Cheniere Energy LNG, Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG and Continental Resources, Inc. CLR, each presently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>
Click to get this free report
Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG): Free Stock Analysis Report
Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.