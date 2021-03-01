Nabors (NBR) Q4 Loss Wider Than Expected, Sales Beat Mark

Nabors Industries Ltd. NBR recently reported fourth-quarter 2020 loss from continuing operations (excluding special items) of $23.82 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $23.56 as well as the year-ago loss of $12. This underperformance was primarily due to weak performance at the U.S. drilling and Drilling Solutions segments.

Quarterly revenues of $447 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $421 million, attributable to better-than-expected sales from the International Drilling unit ($245.1 million, compared favorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $218 million) but declined from the year-ago level of $716 million.

Notably, year over year, Nabors’ adjusted EBITDA fell from $202.5 million to $108.1 million.

Segmental Performance

U.S. Drilling generated quarterly operating revenues of $134.1 million, down 53.7% from the year-ago level of $289.5 million. The segment recorded an operating loss of $26.2 million against the year-ago income of $6.8 million due to a drop in daily revenues.

Canadian Drilling’s revenues of $14.8 million in the quarter under review tumbled from the year-ago figure of $19.4 million. However, the segment’s operating loss came in at $2.5 million, narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of $3.2 million, attributable to an improvement in average daily gross margin as a result of higher average working rig count.

International Drilling’s operational revenues of $245.1 million decreased from the year-ago quarter’s sales of $331.7 million. Moreover, the segmental operating loss came in at $35.5 million in the reported quarter against the prior-year income of $1.15 million due to transitory rig suspensions in Saudi Arabia, and other activity declines in the Eastern Hemisphere.

Revenues from the Drilling Solutions were 47.1% down to $32 million in the fourth quarter from $60.5 million a year ago. However, the same surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30 million, attributable to improved activity across service lines. Moreover, the unit’s operating loss of $2.5 million came against the year-ago profit of $16.6 million.

Revenues from the Rig Technologies segment plunged 48% to $27.4 million from the prior-year level of $52.6 million. Moreover, the metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $29.5 million. Also, the segment’s operating loss narrowed to $2.03 million from the prior-year loss of $6 million owing to better capital equipment sales.

Nabors Industries Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Nabors Industries Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Nabors Industries Ltd. Quote

Financials

Total costs and expenses declined to $511.8 million from $973.8 million in the year-ago quarter, reflecting lower depreciation costs, and general and administrative expenses.

As of Dec 31, 2020, the company had $481.7 million in cash and short-term investments, and a long-term debt of $2.97 billion with total debt to total capital of 72.1%.

Nabors generated free cash flow of $65.7 million in the fourth quarter.

Guidance

Nabors announced its 2021 capex guidance of $200 million, indicating a rise from the reported 2020 capex level of $190 million.

This Hamilton-based entity’s first-quarter 2021 average Lower 48 rig count is anticipated to increase by two-four rigs from the fourth-quarter 2020’s average of 54 rigs. The company projects its drilling margins to be around $8,500, implying the persistence of soft pricing.

Its Canada Drilling segment’s first-quarter 2021 rig activity is estimated to increase 30% from the fourth-quarter 2020 level. Also, the company expects March-quarter adjusted EBITDA for Drilling Solutions and Rig Technologies to remain almost in line with the December-quarter results.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Nabors currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the energy space are Matador Resources Company MTDR, PDC Energy, Inc. PDCE and Denbury Inc. DEN, each presently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities

In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.

Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.

Click here to download this report FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR): Free Stock Analysis Report



PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Matador Resources Company (MTDR): Get Free Report



Denbury Inc. (DEN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.