Nabors (NBR) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Nabors Industries (NBR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $1.86 per share, reflecting an increase of 51.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $730.4 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 3.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Nabors metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Revenues- U.S. Drilling' will likely reach $256.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Revenues- International Drilling' will reach $362.82 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating Revenues- Drilling Solutions' to come in at $77.63 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues and other income- Operating revenues' should arrive at $730.12 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Rig Technologies' should come in at $49.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of -17.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Rig activity - Daily Rig Revenue - International Drilling' to reach $47.04 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $46.78 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Rig activity - Daily Adjusted Gross Margin - International Drilling' reaching $16.94 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $16.65 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Rig activity - Average Rigs Working - International Drilling' at 84. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 80 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Rig activity - Average Rigs Working - U.S. Drilling' will reach 72. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 76.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Rig activity - Daily Rig Revenue - U.S. Drilling' of $37.52 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $37.87 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Rig activity - Average Rigs Working - Total average rigs working' will reach 156. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 156 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Rig activity - Daily Adjusted Gross Margin - U.S. Drilling' stands at $17.22 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $17.69 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Nabors here>>>



Over the past month, Nabors shares have recorded returns of -13.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), NBR will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.