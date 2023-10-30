Nabors (NBR) Q3 Earnings Fall Y/Y, Sales Miss Estimates

Nabors Industries NBR reported a third-quarter 2023 loss per share of $6.26 per share, wider than the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of $1.8. This underperformance was primarily due to much higher year-over-year total costs and expenses.

Revenues of $744.1 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $758 million. This was due to lower-than-expected operating income from the U.S. Drilling Segment. The top line improved from the year-ago quarter’s level of $699 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $210 million from $190.8 million recorded a year ago. The amount is slightly lower than our model estimate of $210.6 million.

Segmental Performances

U.S. Drilling generated operating revenues of $276.4 million, down 7% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $297.2 million. The figure also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $301 million. Operating profit totaled $49.6 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s level of $37.8 million. The figure is lower than our estimated profit of $70.8 million.

International Drilling’s operational revenues of $344.8 million increased from the year-ago quarter’s level of $306.4 million, attributed to the commencement of operations by several rigs. The unit’s top line also beat our estimate of $311.1 million. Operating profit totaled $9.9 million against the prior-year quarter’s reported loss of $0.9 million. The figure is higher than our estimated profit of $3.1 million.

Revenues from the Drilling Solutions segment totaled $72.8 million, up 21.3% from $62 million recorded in the prior-year quarter. The top line also beat our estimate of $70.7 million, driven by the efficient performance of drilling software & digitalization product lines. Additionally, the unit’s operating income of $25.3 million was higher than the year-ago quarter’s figure of $20.1 million. However, it was lower than our projection of $30.6 million.

Revenues from Rig Technologies totaled $61.4 million, up about 21.6% from the prior-year quarter’s level of $50.5 million. The metric beat our projection of $58.3 million, driven by an increase in margin and growth from the Energy Transition products. The segment’s operating profit totaled $5 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s level of $3.4 million. The figure was lower than our projection of $8.4 million.

Financial Position

Nabors’ total costs and expenses increased to $764.9 million from $691.1 million recorded in the year-ago quarter, reflecting higher direct costs, general and administrative expenses and interest expenses. Additionally, the amount is higher than our prediction of $712.6 million.

As of Sep 30, 2023, NBR had $406.6 million in cash and short-term investments, and long-term debt of about $2.5 billion, with a total debt-to-total capital of 82%.

Nabors generated a negative free cash flow of $5 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Guidance

Nabors’ fourth-quarter 2023 average rig count is expected to be in the range of 72-74. The daily margin is predicted in the band of $15,000-$15,200 in the U.S. Drilling segment. Adjusted EBITDA for Alaska and the Gulf of Mexico is anticipated to increase $1.5 million.

The International Drilling segment’s fourth-quarter 2023 daily drilling margin is anticipated in the band of $16,200-$16,300, with the Rig count up by one to two.

Nabors expects a fourth-quarter 2023 EBITDA of 10% for Drilling Solutions over the third-quarter level. Finally, adjusted EBITDA for the Rig technologies segment is estimated to be up 20% over the third-quarter level.

Nabors projects $95 million in capital spending for the fourth quarter, with about $35 million going toward new construction in Saudi Arabia.

The company expects adjusted free cash flow in the range of $165-$190 million for the fourth quarter. For full year 2023, free cash flow is estimated between $225 million and $250 million.

