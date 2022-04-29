Nabors (NBR) Earnings Lag and Sales Beat Estimates in Q1

Nabors Industries Ltd. NBR reported a first-quarter 2022 loss from the continuing operations of $13.88 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $8.95. This underperformance was primarily due to much higher year-over-year total costs and expenses.

However, the loss was narrower than the year-ago loss of $20.16 per share due to better-than-expected sales from the U.S Drilling unit, the Drilling Solutions unit and the International Drilling segment.

Quarterly revenues of $568.7 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $561 million due to better-than-expected performances in some of Nabors’ segments. The top line improved from the year-ago level of $461.77 million.

Nabors’ adjusted EBITDA rose from $107.7 million to $130.5 million year over year.

Segmental Performances

U.S. Drilling generated quarterly operating revenues of $217.6 million, up 52.9% from the year-ago level of $142.3 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $208 million due to an increase in the rig count. The segment recorded an operating loss of $5.8 million, narrower than the year-ago loss of $23.3 million.

International Drilling’s operational revenues of $279 million increased from the year-ago quarter’s sales of $246.8 million due to an increase in the average rig count of two to three rigs over the first-quarter average. Moreover, the unit’s sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $276 million. The segmental operating loss came in at $6.3 million in the reported quarter, narrower than the prior-year quarter’s loss of $18.6 million.

Revenues from the Drilling Solutions segment rose 43.3% to $54.2 million in the first quarter from about $35.7 million a year ago. The same outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $53 million, driven by the efficient performance drilling software, managed pressure drilling and wellbore placement. Additionally, the unit’s operating income of $14.7 million beat the year-ago figure of $4.7 million.

Revenues from Rig Technologies increased about 42.7% to $36.7 million from the prior-year level of $25.7 million. The metric lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $43.88 million and this can be attributed to the impact of delays in Canrig shipments and issues related to Russia. Moreover, the segment’s operating loss came in at $2.8 million compared with the prior-year loss of $2.6 million.

Nabors Industries Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Nabors Industries Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Nabors Industries Ltd. Quote

Financial Position

Nabors’ total costs and expenses increased to $729.7 million from $580.4 million in the year-ago quarter, reflecting much higher direct expenses and other net costs.

As of Mar 31, 2022, NBR had $394 million in cash and short-term investments and long-term debt of about $2.6 billion, with a total debt-to-total capital of 79.3%.

Nabors generated a negative free cash flow of $40.7 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Guidance

Nabors’ second-quarter 2022 average lower 48 rig count is expected to increase by around six to seven rigs over the first-quarter average, while the daily margin is predicted at about $8,500.

This Hamilton-based entity’s International Drilling segment’s second-quarter 2022 daily drilling margin is anticipated between $12,700 and $13,000, with an increase in the average rig count of two to three rigs over the first-quarter average. Nabors expects second-quarter 2022 EBITDA for Drilling Solutions of 5% over the first-quarter level. Finally, adjusted EBITDA for NBR’s Rig Technologies segment is estimated at around $2 million.

The capital expenditure for the second quarter of 2022 is to be in the range of $110-$120 million, with the full-year 2022 CAPEX estimated at approximately $380 million.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Nabors currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors interested in the energy space might also look at the following companies that presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Devon Energy Corporation DVN is an independent energy company that explores, develops and produces oil and natural gas. At 2021-end, Devon had proved developed and undeveloped reserves of nearly 1,625 million barrels of oil equivalent. It is scheduled to release first-quarter results on May 2.

Devon’s earnings for 2022 are expected to surge 139.7% year over year. DVN’s board approved an increase in the dividend rate to $1, payable to shareholders on Mar 31, 2022. Management approved variable and fixed dividends for shareholders to further enhance shareholder value.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. At 2021-end, it held 1,789 million oil-equivalent barrels in proved reserves (52% oil, 67% proved developed). It is scheduled to release first-quarter results on May 2.

Diamondback’s earnings for 2022 are expected to surge 115.6% year over year. FANG’s average daily output totaled 375.3 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2021, of which 60% was oil.

PDC Energy, Inc. PDCE is an independent upstream operator that explores, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil and NGLs. On Dec 31, 2021, PDC Energy’s total estimated proved reserves were 213,845 thousand barrels of oil, 240,389 MBbls of NGLs and 2,159,725 million cubic feet of gas. It is scheduled to release first-quarter results on May 4.

PDC Energy’s earnings for 2022 are expected to grow 103.6% year over year. As of Dec 31, PDCE had $33.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and $942.1 million in long-term debt, representing a debt-to-capitalization of 24.5%.

