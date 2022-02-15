Nabors (NBR) Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates in Q4

Nabors Industries Ltd. NBR reported a fourth-quarter 2021 loss from continuing operations of $14.60 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $10.98. This underperformance was primarily due to higher year-over-year total costs and expenses.

However, the loss was narrower than the year-ago loss of $23.82 per share due to better-than-expected sales from the U.S Drilling unit, Drilling Solutions unit, and the Rig Technologies unit.

Quarterly revenues of $543.69 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $551 million. However, the top line improved from the year-ago level of $446.74 million.

Nabors’ adjusted EBITDA rose from $108.1 million to $131.6 million year over year.

Segmental Performances

U.S. Drilling generated quarterly operating revenues of $192.3 million, up 43.4% from the year-ago level of $134.1 million, substantially surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $173 million due to an increase in rig count. The segment recorded an operating loss of $12.6 million, narrower than the year-ago loss of $26.2 million.

International Drilling’s operational revenues of $271 million increased from the year-ago quarter’s sales of $245 million on higher rig activity in Latin American markets. However, the unit’s sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $285 million. The segmental operating loss came in at $5.7 million in the reported quarter, narrower than the prior-year quarter’s loss of $35.5 million.

Revenues from the Drilling Solutions segment rose 61.9% to $51.8 million in the fourth quarter from about $32 million a year ago. The same outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $49.3 million due to increased acceptance of NBR’s product lines in the United States and international markets. Additionally, the unit’s operating income of $12.9 million turned around from the year-ago loss of $2.5 million.

Rig Technologies revenues increased 71.2% to $46.9 million from the prior-year level of $27.4 million. The metric also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $44 million for increased aftermarket sales. Moreover, the segment’s operating income came in at $1.5 million against the prior-year loss of $2 million.

Nabors Industries Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Nabors Industries Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Nabors Industries Ltd. Quote





Financial Position

Nabors’ total costs and expenses increased to $634.6 million from $511.8 million in the year-ago quarter, reflecting higher general & administrative costs and much higher direct expenses.

As of Dec 31, 2021, the company had $991.5 million in cash and short-term investments and long-term debt of about $3.3 billion with total debt-to-total capital of 81.9%.

Nabors generated free cash flow of $50.1 million in the fourth quarter and $311.6 million during full-year 2021.



Guidance

Nabors’ first-quarter 2022 average Lower 48 rig count is expected to increase by around 9-10 over the fourth-quarter average, while the daily margin is predicted between $7,500 and $7,600.

This Hamilton-based entity’s International Drilling segment’s first-quarter 2022 daily drilling margin is anticipated at around $13,000, with the number of rigs essentially unchanged sequentially. The company expects first-quarter 2022 EBITDA for Drilling Solutions to be approximately equal to the December 2021 quarter level. Finally, adjusted EBITDA for NBR’s Rig Technologies segment should at least break even.

Capital expenditure for the first quarter of 2022 is to be in the range of $95 million-$100 million, with approximately $35 million for SANAD newbuilds.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Nabors currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at the following stocks that presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Valero Energy Corporation VLO is the largest independent refiner and marketer of petroleum products in the United States. Valero reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $2.47 per share, improving from a loss of $1.06 in the year-ago quarter.

Valero is expected to see an earnings growth of 150.2% in 2022. Among all the independent refiners, VLO offers the most diversified refinery base with a capacity of 3.1 million barrels per day in its 15 refineries located throughout the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. Valero’s Refining segment was responsible for 81.7% of the total margin in 2021.

Houston, TX-based Occidental Petroleum OXY is an integrated oil and gas company with significant exploration and production exposure. As of the 2020 end, Occidental’s preliminary worldwide proved reserves totaled 2.91 billion barrels of oil equivalent (Boe) compared with 3.9 billion Boe at the 2019 end.

Occidental Petroleum’s earnings for 2022 are expected to surge 80.3% year over year. OXY also witnessed four upward revisions in the past 30 days. It currently holds a Zacks Style Score of A for Momentum and B for Growth. Occidental beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the last four quarters and missed the same once, with an earnings surprise of 13.7%, on average.

SM Energy SM is one of the most attractive players in the exploration and production space. It engages in the exploration, exploitation, development, acquisition and production of natural gas and crude oil in North America. SM’s operations are focused on the Permian basin and the South Texas & Gulf Coast region. It has a total of 443,188 net acres under its possession, of which 33.5% is developed.

SM Energy’s earnings for 2022 are expected to surge 334.4% year over year. SM currently sports a Zacks Style Score of A for Growth and B for Value. The upstream energy player beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the last four quarters and missed the same once, with an earnings surprise of 126.3%, on average.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.