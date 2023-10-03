Nabors (NBR) Drives Middle East's Automation & Decarbonization

Nabors Industries Ltd NBR, a North American land drilling contractor, is spearheading a technological revolution in the Middle East. It has introduced a suite of digital, automated and decarbonization solutions, initially proven successful in regions across the United States and Latin America, with a focus on enhancing safety, efficiency and sustainability.

Nabors' introduction of the SmartROS rig operating system is yielding remarkable results in Saudi Arabia. This capital-light platform, designed by drillers for drillers, integrates seamlessly across AC rig fleets, irrespective of the rig's manufacturer. The SmartDRILL process automation tool, a component of SmartROS, has already reduced the connection time by more than 20%, illustrating the tangible benefits of this innovative system.

The implementation of RigCLOUD technology has revolutionized workflow efficiency and digitalized operations at rig sites. Providing real-time drilling data and analytics, RigCLOUD empowers crews to make informed decisions, enhancing overall operational efficiency.

Canrig, a division of Nabors, has revolutionized the process of converting SCR to AC rigs, allowing for upgrades during rig moves. This innovation enables older rigs to seamlessly integrate with new technologies, by utilizing a method involving component swaps and cabin installations, thereby drastically reducing conversion timelines. Canrig's expanded facility in Saudi Arabia signifies a commitment to providing regional value and support. This 15,000 m2 (161,500 ft2) facility in Dammam is equipped to handle manufacturing builds, repairs, recertification, and rebuilding services for Canrig and customer drilling equipment.

The introduction of the ILLUMIC LED lighting system substantially improved worker visibility during nighttime operations, enhancing safety and productivity. This advancement also resulted in substantial energy savings and reduced fuel consumption, showcasing Nabors' commitment to sustainability.

Nabors is at the forefront of energy transition efforts in hydrocarbons and clean energy. With approximately 15% of global emissions originating from oil and gas operations, the company has developed a purpose-built product line for decarbonization. NBR’s vision of fully automating land drilling rigs, realized in the United States with the Red Zone Robotics (RZR) Rig Floor Automation Module, is now being implemented in the Middle East. RZR brings hands-free pipe handling, triple racking tubular handling and modular scalability to AC rigs, thereby enhancing safety and efficiency.

