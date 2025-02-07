Nabors Industries to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Nabors Industries Ltd. NBR is set to report fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 12, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top and bottom lines is pegged at $730.4 million and at a loss of $1.86, respectively.

Let us delve into the factors that might have influenced NBR’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Before that, it is worth taking a look at the company’s performance in the last reported quarter.

Highlights of NBR’s Q3 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, the Hamilton-based oil and gas drilling service company’s loss per share was wider than the consensus mark. NBR reported a loss per share of $3.35, which was $1.56 higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss. This was primarily due to higher year-over-year general and administrative expenses, research and engineering expenses, interest expenses and other expenses. Operating revenues of $731.8 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.4%. NBR’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average negative surprise of 128.93%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Nabors Industries Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

Nabors Industries Ltd. price-eps-surprise | Nabors Industries Ltd. Quote

Trend in NBR’s Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2024 earnings has not witnessed any movement in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 1.01% year-over-year bottom-line decrease. However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues indicates an increase of 51.56% from the year-ago period’s level.

Factors to Consider Ahead of NBR’s Q4 Release

NBR’s revenues are likely to have suffered in the quarter to be reported. The company makes money by providing essential services to the oil and gas industry. Its revenues are primarily driven by the demand for these services, which is influenced by various factors such as oil and gas prices, exploration and production activity, competition and economic conditions. Our model predicts fourth-quarter revenues to decrease to $728.9 million from the year-ago quarter’s $737.8 million. This decrease can be attributed to lower contributions from NBR’s U.S. Drilling, Drilling Solutions and Rig Technologies segments.

Our model indicates that fourth-quarter U.S. Drilling revenues are likely to have dipped 5.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Similarly, Drilling Solutions is anticipated to have seen a 9.1% decline from the year-ago quarter’s level. Meanwhile, the Rig Technologies segment is expected to have faced a more significant drop, with revenues forecasted to decrease 16.5% year over year.

On the cost side, the reduction in NBR’s direct costs is expected to have improved its bottom-line performance. We expect the company’s direct costs to have reached $417.3 million, down 1.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $424.87 million.

We expect Nabors to have benefited from its high-quality fleet of drilling rigs, including advanced technology rigs likely to have enhanced operational efficiency during the reported quarter. The company’s focus on maintaining a modern and capable fleet has given it a competitive edge, providing better pricing power even in challenging market conditions.

What Does Our Model Predict About NBR?

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Nabors Industries this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP of NBR: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate for this company is +53.97%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

NBR’s Zacks Rank: NBR currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

