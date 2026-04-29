Nabors Industries Q1 26 Earnings Conference Call At 11:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) will host a conference call at 11:00 AM ET on April 29, 2026, to discuss Q1 26 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investor.nabors.com/events-and-presentations

To listen to the call, dial (888) 317-6003 (US) or (412) 317-6061 (International), Elite Entry Number:7684887.

For a replay call, dial (855) 669-9658) (US) or (412) 317-0088 (International), Replay Entry Number: 9851727.

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