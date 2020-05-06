Nabors Industries Q1 20 Earnings Conference Call At 2:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) will host a conference call at 2:00 PM ET on May 6, 2020, to discuss Q1 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to www.nabors.com

To participate in the call, dial (888) 317-6003 (US) or (412) 317-6061 (International) with Elite Entry Number 8979574.

To listen to the replay, dial (877) 344-7529 (US) or (412) 317-0088 (International) with Elite Entry Number: 10143527.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.