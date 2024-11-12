Nabors Industries price target raised to $90 from $88 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Eddie Kim raised the firm’s price target on Nabors Industries (NBR) to $90 from $88 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm says pressure pumpers guided to double-digit declines in Q4 revenue quarter-over-quarter though lower 48 drilling activity should decline only modestly. While no 2025 guidance was provided, nothing was said to change Barclay’s view of flat to down 5%-10% next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

