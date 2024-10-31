Nabors Industries price target raised to $80 from $75 at Citi

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Nabors Industries (NBR) to $80 from $75 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm updated models in the oil and gas equipment group.
