Nabors Industries (NBR) Price Target Increased by 12.58% to 86.70

The average one-year price target for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) has been revised to $86.70 / share. This is an increase of 12.58% from the prior estimate of $77.01 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $105.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.41% from the latest reported closing price of $90.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 202 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nabors Industries. This is an decrease of 125 owner(s) or 38.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBR is 0.30%, an increase of 9.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.88% to 12,233K shares. The put/call ratio of NBR is 2.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,260K shares representing 8.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 775K shares , representing an increase of 38.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBR by 106.40% over the last quarter.

Brigade Capital Management holds 676K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 741K shares , representing a decrease of 9.63%.

Miller Value Partners holds 603K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 673K shares , representing a decrease of 11.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBR by 14.08% over the last quarter.

CIBC World Markets holds 499K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 490K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBR by 21.87% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 485K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 419K shares , representing an increase of 13.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBR by 49.90% over the last quarter.

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