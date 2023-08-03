Nabors Industries (NBR) Price Target Decreased by 8.31% to 144.73

The average one-year price target for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) has been revised to 144.73 / share. This is an decrease of 8.31% from the prior estimate of 157.84 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 113.12 to a high of 176.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.15% from the latest reported closing price of 122.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 511 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nabors Industries. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBR is 0.12%, a decrease of 23.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.77% to 8,592K shares. The put/call ratio of NBR is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 653K shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 663K shares, representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBR by 24.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 278K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 268K shares, representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBR by 24.85% over the last quarter.

OIH - VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF holds 271K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 342K shares, representing a decrease of 26.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBR by 33.88% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 265K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 346K shares, representing a decrease of 30.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBR by 46.83% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 197K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 208K shares, representing a decrease of 5.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBR by 22.03% over the last quarter.

Nabors Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nabors owns and operates one of the world's largest land-based drilling rig fleets and is a provider of offshore rigs in the United Statesand numerous international markets. Nabors also provides directional drilling services, performance tools, and innovative technologies for its own rig fleet and those of third parties. Leveraging its advanced drilling automation capabilities, Nabors highly skilled workforce continues to set new standards for operational excellence and transform its industry.

