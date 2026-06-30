Is Nabors Industries (NBR) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Nabors Industries (NBR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Nabors Industries is one of 238 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Nabors Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NBR's full-year earnings has moved 46.8% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, NBR has returned 54.3% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 18.6%. This shows that Nabors Industries is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is PBF Energy (PBF). The stock has returned 71.2% year-to-date.

For PBF Energy, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 240.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Nabors Industries is a member of the Oil and Gas - Drilling industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #106 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 29.3% so far this year, so NBR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

PBF Energy, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Currently, this 17-stock industry is ranked #27. The industry has moved +34.8% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Nabors Industries and PBF Energy as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.