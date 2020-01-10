Markets
NBR.PRA

Nabors Industries Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares, Series A Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

On 1/14/20, Nabors Industries Ltd's 6.00% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares, Series A (Symbol: NBR.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.75, payable on 2/3/20. As a percentage of NBR.PRA's recent share price of $23.45, this dividend works out to approximately 3.20%, so look for shares of NBR.PRA to trade 3.20% lower — all else being equal — when NBR.PRA shares open for trading on 1/14/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 12.41%, which compares to an average yield of 8.63% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of NBR.PRA shares, versus NBR:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for NBR.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.75 on Nabors Industries Ltd's 6.00% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares, Series A :

NBR.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Friday trading, Nabors Industries Ltd's 6.00% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares, Series A (Symbol: NBR.PRA) is currently down about 3.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NBR) are off about 4.5%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NBR.PRA NBR

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular