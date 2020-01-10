Nabors Industries Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares, Series A Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 1/14/20, Nabors Industries Ltd's 6.00% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares, Series A (Symbol: NBR.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.75, payable on 2/3/20. As a percentage of NBR.PRA's recent share price of $23.45, this dividend works out to approximately 3.20%, so look for shares of NBR.PRA to trade 3.20% lower — all else being equal — when NBR.PRA shares open for trading on 1/14/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 12.41%, which compares to an average yield of 8.63% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of NBR.PRA shares, versus NBR:

Below is a dividend history chart for NBR.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.75 on Nabors Industries Ltd's 6.00% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares, Series A :

In Friday trading, Nabors Industries Ltd's 6.00% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares, Series A (Symbol: NBR.PRA) is currently down about 3.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NBR) are off about 4.5%.

