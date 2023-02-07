Nabors Industries Ltd. Q4 Loss Drops

(RTTNews) - Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) announced Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at -$69.07 million, or -$7.87 per share. This compares with -$113.68 million, or -$14.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 41.5% to $769.34 million from $543.70 million last year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$69.07 Mln. vs. -$113.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$7.87 vs. -$14.60 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $769.34 Mln vs. $543.70 Mln last year.

