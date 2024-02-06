Nabors Industries Ltd. Q4 Loss decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) released Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$16.70 million, or -$2.70 per share. This compares with -$69.07 million, or -$7.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.1% to $737.84 million from $769.14 million last year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$16.70 Mln. vs. -$69.07 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$2.70 vs. -$7.87 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$1.22 -Revenue (Q4): $737.84 Mln vs. $769.14 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.