Nabors Industries Ltd. Q1 Loss Increases

(RTTNews) - Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) reported Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled -$184.50 million, or -$22.51 per share. This compares with -$140.74 million, or -$20.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.2% to $568.70 million from $461.77 million last year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$184.50 Mln. vs. -$140.74 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$22.51 vs. -$20.16 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $568.70 Mln vs. $461.77 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.