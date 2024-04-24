Nabors Industries Ltd. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR):

Earnings: -$34.33 million in Q1 vs. $49.22 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$4.54 in Q1 vs. $4.11 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Nabors Industries Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$41.62 million or -$4.54 per share for the period.

Revenue: $743.91 million in Q1 vs. $789.01 million in the same period last year.

