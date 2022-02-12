Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Yearly Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

It's been a good week for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest yearly results, and the shares gained 7.8% to US$128. Nabors Industries reported revenues of US$2.0b, in line with expectations, but it unfortunately also reported (statutory) losses of US$76.58 per share, which were slightly larger than expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Nabors Industries after the latest results.

Following the latest results, Nabors Industries' eight analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$2.45b in 2022. This would be a huge 21% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 50% to US$34.59. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$2.44b and US$40.84 per share in losses. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed Nabors Industries'future looks a little different to the past, with a favorable reduction in the loss per share forecasts in particular.

The average price target held steady at US$117, seeming to indicate that business is performing in line with expectations. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Nabors Industries analyst has a price target of US$154 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$75.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Nabors Industries is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 21% annualised growth until the end of 2022. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 3.4% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 10% per year. So it looks like Nabors Industries is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Nabors Industries going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Nabors Industries , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

