Nabors Industries Ltd Shares Close the Week 21.4% Higher - Weekly Wrap

Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) shares closed this week 21.4% higher than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently up 41.8% year-to-date, up 76.6% over the past 12 months, and down 85.1% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.3%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $115.87 and as low as $92.01 this week.
- Shares closed 13.9% below its 52-week high and 109.1% above its 52-week low.
- Trading volume this week was 5.6% lower than the 10-day average and 30.2% higher than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.0.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was above 70, indicating it may be overbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.
- The stock closed above its Bollinger band, indicating it may be overbought.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index this week, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company share price beats the performance of its peers in the Industrials industry sector this week, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by 149.6%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by 184.8%
