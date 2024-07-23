Nabors Industries Ltd. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR):

Earnings: -$32.26 million in Q2 vs. $4.61 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$4.29 in Q2 vs. -$0.31 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Nabors Industries Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$39.54 million or -$4.29 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$1.85 per share Revenue: $742.98 million in Q2 vs. $778.81 million in the same period last year.

