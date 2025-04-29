NABORS INDUSTRIES Earnings Results: $NBR Reports Quarterly Earnings

NABORS INDUSTRIES ($NBR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of -$7.50 per share, missing estimates of -$2.88 by $4.62. The company also reported revenue of $736,190,000, beating estimates of $726,640,056 by $9,549,944.
NABORS INDUSTRIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of NABORS INDUSTRIES stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC added 140,230 shares (+99.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,016,949
- APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. removed 126,607 shares (-27.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,238,122
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 115,487 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,602,391
- BARCLAYS PLC added 83,790 shares (+74.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,790,274
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 81,368 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,651,808
- UBS GROUP AG added 72,700 shares (+791.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,156,259
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 72,535 shares (+4.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,146,825
