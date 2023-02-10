Nabors Industries Drops 7% After Its Unit Prices $225 Mln Of Notes

(RTTNews) - Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) are falling more than 7% Friday morning at $161.03.

The company today said its unit Nabors Industries, Inc. has priced $225 million of 1.75% senior unsecured notes due 2029, believed to be privately placed with institutional buyers.

The notes will bear interest at a rate of 1.750% per year until maturity, payable semi-annually, beginning on December 15, 2023, the company said.

The offering of the notes is expected to close on February 14.

NBR has traded in the range of $92.66-$207.67 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.