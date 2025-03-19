News & Insights

Nabors CFO William Restrepo To Retire - Quick Facts

March 19, 2025 — 06:54 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Nabors Industries (NBR) announced William Restrepo, CFO, plans to retire from his current position effective September 30, 2025. On that date, Restrepo will remain available as a Strategic Advisor to Anthony Petrello, CEO. The company also announced that Senior Vice President - Operations Finance, Miguel Rodriguez, will progressively transition into the role of CFO over the next several months. Rodriguez joined Nabors in 2019, after spending more than 25 years in finance roles at SLB.

"Miguel has worked closely with William in preparing for this new position. Miguel has been a key member of our leadership team and has helped us align our cost and support structure during Nabors' transformation and the recent industry cycles," Anthony Petrello, CEO, said.

