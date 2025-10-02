Nabors and Caturus Partner to Deploy PACE-X Ultra X33 Rig

Nabors Industries Ltd. NBR, Hamilton, HM-based oil and gas drilling company, and Caturus Energy, a natural gas-focused exploration and production company, have joined forces to introduce the PACE-X Ultra X33 rig, a game-changing advancement in onshore drilling technology. Positioned as the most powerful drilling system currently operating in the United States, this ultra-high-pressure rig is set to revolutionize shale exploration and extraction, particularly across the prolific South Texas natural gas fields. This deployment represents a significant leap forward in drilling efficiency, environmental sustainability and production capacity.

Innovative Engineering Behind the PACE-X Ultra X33 Rig

The PACE-X Ultra X33 rig has been meticulously engineered to address the challenges of modern shale drilling with unmatched power and precision. Designed to accommodate lateral drilling lengths up to 4 miles and vertical depths surpassing 14,000 feet, the rig caters to the most demanding well architectures in unconventional reservoirs.

Boasting a 1-million-pound mast rating, the rig offers robust structural integrity capable of managing heavy-duty operations under extreme conditions. Its racking capacity of up to 35,000 feet enables efficient handling of extensive drill pipe sections, significantly reducing the time required for pipe management.

A standout feature is the rig’s suite of three 2,000-horsepower mud pumps engineered to operate at pressures up to 10,000 psi, enabling safe and precise drilling in ultra-high pressure and high-temperature (“HPHT”) environments. This capability is important for maintaining wellbore stability and optimizing drilling rates in deep shale formations.

Fuel Efficiency and Environmental Sustainability at the Forefront

NBR has incorporated cutting-edge technologies to maximize fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. The integration of Cat Dynamic Gas Blending technology allows operators to substitute conventional diesel fuel with cleaner-burning natural gas. This innovation not only improves operational fuel economy but also significantly lowers the carbon intensity of the drilling process.

Reducing the environmental footprint aligns with industry-wide initiatives targeting sustainable hydrocarbon production. By leveraging cleaner energy sources and enhancing rig automation, Nabors and Caturus are setting new benchmarks for responsible drilling practices without compromising performance or safety.

Strategic Implications for Caturus’s South Texas Operations

Caturus manages an expansive portfolio of approximately 200,000 net acres across the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk formations, producing more than 650 million cubic feet (MMcf) of net gas equivalent daily. The introduction of the PACE-X Ultra X33 rig forms a cornerstone of Caturus’ growth strategy aimed at scaling production to 1 billion cubic feet (Bcf) per day by 2029.

The enhanced capabilities of the rig enable Caturus to pursue more technically complex wells, increase drilling certainty and shorten cycle times. Faster drilling operations translate directly to accelerated project timelines and reduced operational costs, supporting greater financial returns and market competitiveness.

Caturus’ commitment to deploying state-of-the-art drilling technologies highlights its reputation as a leader in ultra-spec drilling within the South Texas region, an area known for its challenging geology and high-pressure reservoirs.

NBR’s Leadership in Next-Generation Ultra-Spec Rig Technology

Nabors, a global leader in drilling technology, continues to push the boundaries of innovation with the PACE-X Ultra platform. The collaboration with Caturus exemplifies Nabors’ mission to develop rigs capable of meeting evolving industry demands, especially for HPHT and unconventional resource plays.

According to Siggi Meissner, president of Global Drilling and Energy Transition at Nabors, the PACE-X Ultra is a pivotal advancement in rig design. It is engineered to deliver unmatched horsepower and operational reliability, enabling operators to safely and efficiently drill wells that were previously considered excessively complex or uneconomical.

This rig’s ultra-spec capabilities ensure it is future-proofed to handle next-generation drilling challenges, including deeper reservoirs, longer laterals and environmentally stringent regulations. Nabors’ investment in this technology solidifies its position at the forefront of the energy transition while meeting current market needs.

Technological Features Driving Performance and Safety

The PACE-X Ultra X33 rig incorporates an array of advanced technologies to enhance operational safety and efficiency. Its hydraulic and mechanical systems have been optimized to reduce cycle times, a key metric in drilling productivity. Faster pipe handling and tripping reduce non-productive time, enabling more wells to be drilled within a given timeframe.

Additionally, the rig employs state-of-the-art monitoring and automation systems, providing real-time data analytics and remote operation capabilities. This integration supports proactive decision-making and rapid response to downhole conditions, minimizing risks associated with high-pressure drilling.

The rig’s robust design also improves resilience against mechanical failures, a critical factor when operating in harsh environments with elevated temperatures and pressures. This translates to enhanced uptime and reliability, ultimately driving down operating expenses.

Impact on the Future of U.S. Onshore Drilling

The deployment of the PACE-X Ultra X33 rig by NBR and Caturus Energy represents a transformative moment for the U.S. onshore oil and gas sector. It enables operators to push the boundaries of unconventional drilling by safely extending lateral lengths and reaching previously inaccessible reserves.

By combining cutting-edge mechanical power with sustainable fuel technologies, the rig addresses both productivity and environmental concerns, helping secure America’s energy future. This project serves as a blueprint for future collaborations aimed at maximizing resource recovery while minimizing ecological impact. As the industry continues to evolve, the PACE-X Ultra rig stands as a symbol of innovation, efficiency and responsible energy development — qualities that will define the next era of shale exploration and production.

The energy industry is going through a lot of changes and big players like Eni E, ExxonMobil XOM and Chevron CVX are finding new ways to stay ahead. The companies are using the latest technology, working faster and focusing more on cleaner energy sources. Checking out what these companies are up to now gives us a good idea of how they are tackling the challenges of today while planning for a smarter, greener future.

Eni Launches Versalis Oilfield Solutions to Boost Drilling Services

Italian energy major Eni recently launched Versalis Oilfield Solutions, aiming to expand its drilling services globally with a focus on sustainable growth through innovation in technologies and service offerings.

ExxonMobil Integrates 4D Seismic Technology for Faster Oil Discovery

ExxonMobil is leveraging 4D seismic imaging combined with its Discovery 6 supercomputer to accelerate seismic data processing from months to weeks, aiming to improve reservoir management and resource recovery.

Chevron Eyes Leviathan Field Expansion to Boost Natural Gas Production

Chevron is advancing the Leviathan natural gas field in the Mediterranean with plans for additional drilling, facility upgrades and pipeline development to increase gas supply for regional markets.

