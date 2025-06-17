Nabla Lands $70M To Build AI Agents In Healthcare Settings

, which has developed an AI copilot for doctors and other medical staff, announced Tuesday that it has raised $70 million in Series C funding. Germany’s HV Capital led the financing, which brings Nabla’s total raised since its 2018 inception to $120 million. Highland Europe and DST Global also participated in the round alongside existing backers Cathay Innovation and Tony Fadell’s Build Collective. Nabla, which is based in Paris with an office in New York, did not reveal its current valuation. It was reportedly valued at around $180 million at the time of its $24 million Series B in January 2024. It also did not share hard revenue figures, saying only that it “has multiplied its revenue by five” over the past 6 months and now supports more than 85,000 clinicians.

How it works

Nabla’s AI assistant, which essentially takes notes and writes medical reports on behalf of staff, is currently embedded in over 130 healthcare organizations. The company claims that by using Nabla’s AI assistant, their clinical documentation time is cut by more than half while clinician burnout is reduced and patient satisfaction increased. With its new capital, Nabla says it will build a comprehensive Adaptive Agentic Platform, expanding beyond documentation into “a more agentic model of clinical AI.” Specifically, the startup is now developing a real-time coding assistant that flags billing issues and nudges documentation as care happens; a “context-aware agent” that surfaces historical data and initiates actions inside an electronic health record and expanded tools for nurses and inpatient teams. Funding into startups using AI continues to surge. Over the past year, nearly half of U.S. venture funding went to AI-related enterprises, Crunchbase data shows. Later stage had the largest share, with roughly 61% of venture deals related to AI. AI dominates globally as well. Per Crunchbase’s global funding report, AI was the leading sector for venture funding in the first quarter, with $59.6 billion invested. The first quarter marked the strongest quarter for AI funding ever, with a staggering 53% of global funding going to the AI sector alone.

