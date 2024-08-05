NABL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of N-able Inc (Symbol: NABL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.17, changing hands as low as $13.03 per share. N-able Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NABL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NABL's low point in its 52 week range is $11.50 per share, with $15.485 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.13.

