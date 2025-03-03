$NABL Earnings Results: $NABL Reports Quarterly Earnings

$NABL ($NABL) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of $0.10 per share, beating estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $116,510,000, beating estimates of $116,041,656 by $468,344.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NABL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
$NABL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $NABL stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SEA CLIFF PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,226,953 shares (-53.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,459,741
- SCALAR GAUGE MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 567,333 shares (-58.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,298,890
- STATE STREET CORP added 368,411 shares (+11.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,440,958
- UBS GROUP AG added 297,604 shares (+138.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,779,621
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 274,371 shares (-25.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,562,625
- CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP removed 271,133 shares (-39.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,532,382
- READYSTATE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 270,556 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,526,993
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.