$NABL Earnings Results: $NABL Reports Quarterly Earnings

March 03, 2025 — 07:35 am EST

$NABL ($NABL) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of $0.10 per share, beating estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $116,510,000, beating estimates of $116,041,656 by $468,344.

$NABL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $NABL stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • SEA CLIFF PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,226,953 shares (-53.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,459,741
  • SCALAR GAUGE MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 567,333 shares (-58.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,298,890
  • STATE STREET CORP added 368,411 shares (+11.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,440,958
  • UBS GROUP AG added 297,604 shares (+138.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,779,621
  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 274,371 shares (-25.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,562,625
  • CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP removed 271,133 shares (-39.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,532,382
  • READYSTATE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 270,556 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,526,993

