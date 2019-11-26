Nabha Power to raise Rs9bn from April 2022 bonds

MUMBAI, Nov 27 (IFR) - Nabha Power, a unit of Larsen & Toubro, is seeking bids to raise Rs9bn (US$126m) from bonds maturing on April 20 2022 at 7.405%, according to a market source.

Icra has assigned a AAA (credit enhancement) rating to the unsecured bonds on the back of a guarantee provided by L&T.

The issuer has asked investors to place orders on BSE's electronic platform on November 28 in an open bidding session with uniform price allocation.

ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank are said to be the arrangers for the bond issue.

The notes have a call option on or any time after February 19 2020 if the shareholding of the sponsor in the company falls below 50% and the sponsor ceases to have management control of the company.

On November 19, the issuer raised Rs5bn from April 2022 bonds also at 7.405%.

The issuer is yet to make an official announcement on the planned bond sale.

(Reporting by Krishna Merchant; Editing by Vincent Baby)

