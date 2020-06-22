Nabard to raise Rs5.64bn 15-year bonds

MUMBAI, June 23 (IFR) - National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development is planning to raise Rs5.64bn (US$74m) 15-year bonds, according to market sources.

It has asked investors to place bids on BSE's electronic platform on June 24, from 10:30am to 11:30am.

The bonds are rated AAA by India Ratings and Icra.

The issuer is yet to make an official announcement on the planned bond sale.

On June 12, Nabard raised Rs20bn from a tap of 2023s at a 5.35% yield.

(Reporting by Krishna Merchant; Editing by Vincent Baby)

((Krishna.Merchant@thomsonreuters.com; +65 64174544;))

