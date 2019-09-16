Nabard targets Rs20bn from three-year bonds

Krishna Merchant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development is eyeing up to Rs20bn (US$278m) from three-year bonds, according to a market source.

The Indian state-owned issuer is targeting Rs5bn, plus a greenshoe option of Rs15bn. It has asked investors to place bids on the NSE's electronic platform on September 18 from 10:30am to 11:30am India time.

Crisil and India Ratings have assigned a AAA rating to the notes.

On August 6, Nabard raised Rs20bn from three-year bonds at 7.18%.

It is yet to make an official announcement on the planned bond sale.

