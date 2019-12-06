Nabard seeks bids for Rs9.18bn 15yr bonds

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development is planning to raise Rs9.18bn (US$129m) from 15-year bonds, according to a market source.

The issuer has asked investors to place bids on the BSE's electronic platform on December 9 from 10:30am to 11:30am India time.

Crisil and India Ratings have assigned a AAA rating to the notes.

On November 18, Nabard raised Rs9.55bn from 15-year bonds at 7.5%.

It is yet to make an official announcement on the planned bond sale.

