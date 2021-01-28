NAB to buy remaining stake in online banking platform 86 400 for up to $169 mln

Jan 29 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank NAB.AX said on Friday it would buy the remaining 81.7% stake in online banking platform 86 400 Holdings for up to A$220 million ($168.9 million).

NAB currently owns an 18.3% stake in 86 400 Holdings, which has more than 85,000 customers and A$375 million of deposits.

($1 = 1.3028 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.