NAB Issues New Shares Under Employee Incentive Scheme

National Australia Bank Limited has announced the issuance of over 131,000 fully paid ordinary shares, now available for quotation on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move is part of an employee incentive scheme, reflecting NAB’s strategy to engage and retain talent while enhancing shareholder value.

