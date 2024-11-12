News & Insights

NAB Issues New Shares Under Employee Incentive Scheme

November 12, 2024 — 06:47 pm EST

National Australia Bank Limited (AU:NAB) has released an update.

National Australia Bank Limited has announced the issuance of over 131,000 fully paid ordinary shares, now available for quotation on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move is part of an employee incentive scheme, reflecting NAB’s strategy to engage and retain talent while enhancing shareholder value.

