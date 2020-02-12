NAB first-quarter cash profit flat from a year ago

Contributors
Niyati Shetty Reuters
Rushil Dutta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL MUNOZ

National Australia Bank Ltd on Thursday said cash profit in the first-quarter was unchanged, as the bank grapples with record-low interest rates.

Feb 13 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd NAB.AX on Thursday said cash profit in the first-quarter was unchanged, as the bank grapples with record-low interest rates.

Australia's third-largest lender by market value posted cash earnings of A$1.65 billion ($1.11 billion) for the three months ended Dec. 31, mirroring the same figure a year ago.

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio, a closely watched measure of the bank's spare cash, rose to 10.6% at Dec. 31 from 10.38% at Sept. 30.

($1 = 1.4843 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty and Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((Niyati.N.Shetty@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822793;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters