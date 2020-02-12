NAB first-quarter cash profit flat from a year ago

Feb 13 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd NAB.AX on Thursday said cash profit in the first-quarter was unchanged, as the bank grapples with record-low interest rates.

Australia's third-largest lender by market value posted cash earnings of A$1.65 billion ($1.11 billion) for the three months ended Dec. 31, mirroring the same figure a year ago.

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio, a closely watched measure of the bank's spare cash, rose to 10.6% at Dec. 31 from 10.38% at Sept. 30.

($1 = 1.4843 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty and Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

