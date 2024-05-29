NAB Engages Goldman Sachs for Share Buy-Back

National Australia Bank Limited (AU:NAB) has released an update.

National Australia Bank Limited (NAB) has announced an update to their on-market share buy-back program, initially revealed on 2 May 2024. The update includes the engagement of Goldman Sachs Australia Pty Ltd as the broker to acquire NAB’s ordinary shares. This buy-back is part of NAB’s ongoing efforts to optimize shareholder value.

