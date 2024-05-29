News & Insights

Stocks

NAB Engages Goldman Sachs for Share Buy-Back

May 29, 2024 — 03:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

National Australia Bank Limited (AU:NAB) has released an update.

National Australia Bank Limited (NAB) has announced an update to their on-market share buy-back program, initially revealed on 2 May 2024. The update includes the engagement of Goldman Sachs Australia Pty Ltd as the broker to acquire NAB’s ordinary shares. This buy-back is part of NAB’s ongoing efforts to optimize shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:NAB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NAUBF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.