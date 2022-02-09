AMP

NAB earnings, tech rally drive Australian shares higher

Contributor
Harshita Swaminathan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares rose for a third straight session on Thursday, helped by financials after National Australia Bank posted a jump in quarterly profit, and as technology stocks extended a rally.

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose for a third straight session on Thursday, helped by financials after National Australia Bank posted a jump in quarterly profit, and as technology stocks extended a rally.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO advanced 0.7% to 7,315.5 by 2356 GMT, adding nearly 3% in the past three sessions and putting the benchmark on course for a second straight weekly gain.

Financials .AXFJ gained 0.6%, helped by a 4% jump in National Australia Bank NAB.AX after the country's second-biggest lender reported a 9% rise in its first-quarter profit. The other three lenders among the 'Big Four' added between 0.4% and 1.2%.

Wealth manager AMP Ltd AMP.AX jumped 4.7% after saying its full-year profit rose more than a half, and that it had received "enquiries" for its fund management unit AMP Capital.

Technology stocks .AXIJ soared 3.6% after Wall Street jumped overnight on the back of gains in megacap growth names. .N

Block Inc's Australia-listed shares SQ2.AX leapt more than 10%, while Computershare Ltd CPU.AX extended its earnings-fuelled rally to a second day, rising 3.3%. Xero XRO.AX and WiseTech Global WTC.AX ticked up about 3.1% each.

Power and gas retailer Origin Energy ORG.AX rose 2.4% even after flagging a non-cash impairment charge between A$190 million and A$200 million ($136.38 million and $143.56 million) from the A$2.12 billion sale of its stake in Australia Pacific LNG.

AGL Energy AGL.AX gained 4% after saying it had significantly progressed with plans to split into a bulk power generator and a carbon-neutral energy retailer by June 2022, and had identified 350 roles to be made redundant in the process.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.6% to 12,514.96 by 2356 GMT.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMP AGL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters