NAB Director Increases Shareholding On-Market

May 23, 2024 — 08:57 pm EDT

National Australia Bank Limited (AU:NAB) has released an update.

National Australia Bank Limited has reported a change in Director Sarah Carolyn Hailes Kay’s interest in the company’s securities. As of 22 May 2024, Ms. Kay acquired an additional 1,500 ordinary shares through an on-market trade, bringing her total direct interest to 4,182 shares valued at $52,125. This transaction did not occur during a closed period requiring prior clearance.

