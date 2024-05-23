NAB Director Increases Shareholding On-Market

National Australia Bank Limited (AU:NAB) has released an update.

National Australia Bank Limited has reported a change in Director Sarah Carolyn Hailes Kay’s interest in the company’s securities. As of 22 May 2024, Ms. Kay acquired an additional 1,500 ordinary shares through an on-market trade, bringing her total direct interest to 4,182 shares valued at $52,125. This transaction did not occur during a closed period requiring prior clearance.

For further insights into AU:NAB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.