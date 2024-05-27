NAB Announces New Securities Quotation

National Australia Bank Limited (AU:NAB) has released an update.

National Australia Bank Limited has announced the application for quotation of new securities on the ASX, with the issue date of May 20, 2024. A total of 37,364 ordinary shares are to be quoted under the ASX security code NAB. This strategic move is aimed at expanding the bank’s financial horizons and will be of particular interest to current and prospective shareholders.

