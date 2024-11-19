NAB Announces Cessation of Securities After Buyback

National Australia Bank Limited (AU:NAB) has released an update.

National Australia Bank Limited has announced the cessation of 173,369 ordinary fully paid securities following an on-market buyback as of November 18, 2024. This move is part of the bank’s strategy to manage its issued capital effectively. Investors might want to watch how this impacts NAB’s stock performance in the coming months.

