NAB Announces Cessation of Securities After Buyback

November 19, 2024 — 06:59 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

National Australia Bank Limited (AU:NAB) has released an update.

National Australia Bank Limited has announced the cessation of 173,369 ordinary fully paid securities following an on-market buyback as of November 18, 2024. This move is part of the bank’s strategy to manage its issued capital effectively. Investors might want to watch how this impacts NAB’s stock performance in the coming months.

For further insights into AU:NAB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

